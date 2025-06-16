Cargojet Appoints Aaron McKay As Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Aaron McKay as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. McKay brings extensive expertise in the airline industry, with a proven track record in senior financial leadership roles. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of financial operations will significantly strengthen Cargojet's executive team as the company continues to drive growth and operational excellence.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron as our Chief Financial Officer," said Co-CEOs Jamie B. Porteous and Pauline Dhillon in a joint statement. "His exceptional financial expertise and industry insights will be instrumental in guiding Cargojet's strategic initiatives and ensuring sustained financial success. We are confident Aaron's leadership will further solidify our position as a market leader."

Cargojet is Canada's premier provider of time-sensitive air cargo services, serving major cities across North America. Operating a fleet of 41 cargo aircraft, the company delivers dedicated, ACMI, and international charter services, transporting over 25 million pounds of cargo weekly. With a commitment to reliability and innovation, Cargojet continues to set the standard for premium air cargo solutions.

Notice on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and its most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

