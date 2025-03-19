Cargojet Announces Chief Financial Officer Departure

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Scott Calver has elected to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.

"We wish Scott the very best in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions during his tenure at Cargojet," said Co-CEO's Jamie Porteous and Pauline Dhillon in a joint statement."

Sanjeev Maini will continue in his role as Interim CFO until such time as Cargojet selects a replacement through a formal executive search that is expected to conclude later this year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own cargo fleet of 41 aircraft.

For Additional Information, please contact: [email protected]