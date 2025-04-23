HALTON REGION, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CARFAX Canada is proud to launch VIN Fraud Check, a new tool that alerts vehicle dealers if a vehicle's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) contains data indicating potential fraud, or if it has been reported stolen in North America. VIN Fraud Check will now be available to vehicle dealers who access Vehicle History Reports through the CARFAX Canada dealer portal, at no additional charge.

"VIN Fraud Check is the latest in our suite of data-driven solutions aimed at protecting Canadians and ensuring safer vehicle transactions," said Shawn Vording, President, CARFAX Canada. "By working closely with vehicle dealers, local police, and the provincial government, we're equipping Canadian dealers with the tools they need to detect and avoid potential VIN fraud."

This initiative was accelerated in response to feedback gathered during an industry roundtable hosted by the Province of Ontario. During the discussion, government representatives and industry leaders underscored the need to address the increasing reality of auto fraud through the implementation of new initiatives including data, technology, and collaboration.

"Thanks to CARFAX Canada for this incredible new tool. Combined with the hard work of law enforcement and the support of our government, it will make our cars—and our communities—safer," said Zee Hamid, Associate Solicitor General for Auto Theft and Bail Reform.

CARFAX Canada estimates that there are approximately 127,000 Ontario registered vehicles potentially cloned across North America.1 By integrating VIN Fraud Check into the CARFAX Canada dealer portal—at no additional cost to participating dealers—this new feature provides a critical layer of protection in the used vehicle market.

"Auto theft remains a serious crime in Halton region and beyond. It is largely driven by organized crime groups that stop at nothing to evade police detection, including VIN cloning to resell stolen vehicles for profit to fuel additional criminal activities," said Jeff Hill, Deputy Chief of Regional Operations, Halton Regional Police Service. "Technologies like VIN Fraud Check are instrumental in helping police agencies and dealers to identify vehicles being sold fraudulently, removing them from the pipeline and keeping Canadians safe."

CARFAX Canada's VIN fraud indication tools are made possible by leveraging the company's comprehensive North American vehicle information database. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, CARFAX Canada's services are uniquely positioned to provide used vehicle buyers, sellers and owners with the most comprehensive, critical information about a vehicle.

"The launch of CARFAX Canada VIN Fraud Check further supports the automotive industry's dedication to consumer protection," said Maureen Harquail, Chief Executive Officer & Registrar, Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). "This is one tool that can provide dealers with crucial data to help ensure vehicle transactions are more secure."

CARFAX Canada is committed to combating the ongoing issue of VIN fraud across the country and creating greater transparency in the used vehicle marketplace. Through extensive collaboration with the automotive industry, law enforcement and all levels of government, CARFAX Canada continues to find new ways to protect Canadians by expanding their extensive database and developing new tools to respond to changing market needs in real time.

For more information about VIN Fraud Check and CARFAX Canada's other fraud detection resources, visit: carfax.ca/vehicle-fraud

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada's definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, valuation and service solutions. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers, sellers and vehicle service providers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history, valuation and service information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, service shops, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies.

________________________________ 1 CARFAX Canada data, analysis excludes Ontario/Ontario potential clones

