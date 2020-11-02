CareRx Strengthens Senior Management Team with Addition of Industry Veteran Puneet Khanna

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors, is pleased to announce that Puneet Khanna has joined CareRx as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.

"I am delighted to welcome Puneet to the CareRx team in this important role as we continue to build on our leading market position and aggressively pursue our growth strategy," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "With extensive experience and deep industry relationships, Puneet will help us further engage current and prospective customers, accelerate the implementation of our national, customer-focused business development strategy, and further elevate our profile and reputation in the industry."

"CareRx has established itself as the clear leader in the sector," said Mr. Khanna. "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside this exceptional team and leverage my experience and relationships to support the Company in the execution of its growth plans."

Most recently, Mr. Khanna was Chief Executive Officer of MED e-care Healthcare Solutions Inc., a global software-solution provider within the long-term and chronic care sectors. Previously, Mr. Khanna spent eight years at Medical Pharmacies serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as well as several years with MediSystem Pharmacy. Mr. Khanna is well known and respected in the sector and has a proven track record of building strong business relationships, driving growth and exceptional performance.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx (formerly Centric Health Corporation) is Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. We serve approximately 50,000 residents in over 900 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

SOURCE CareRx Corporation

