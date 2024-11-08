CareRx Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Continued Expansion of Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Over the past 18 months, we have been deeply committed to strengthening our business by modernizing our operating platform, reducing net debt, enhancing service levels, and further solidifying our position as the leading pharmacy services provider to the seniors living sector," said Puneet Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Our disciplined approach to resource allocation, and prioritizing profitable beds, have resulted in five consecutive quarters of EBITDA growth. With an enhanced operating platform, a strong growth pipeline and confirmed bed wins for 2025, we are now well-positioned to capitalize on the next wave of growth in the senior care sector."

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Revenue for the quarter was $92.8 million as compared to $92.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $93.8 million for the third quarter of 2023: Despite a slight net reduction in the average number of beds serviced, the Company's revenue increased as compared to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of an increase in branded pharmaceutical prices during the third quarter of 2024; and Decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a net reduction in the average number of beds serviced, partially offset by an increase in branded pharmaceutical prices during the third quarter of 2024.

as compared to for the second quarter of 2024 and for the third quarter of 2023: Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter was $7 .8 million as compared to $7 .5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $7 .3 million for the third quarter of 2023: Increase as compared to the prior quarter was due to the full quarter benefit of improved supply terms as a result of the amendment to the existing agreement with the Company's principal pharmaceutical wholesaler effective April 1, 2024 ; and Increase as compared to the same period in the prior year was due to certain efficiencies and cost savings initiatives that commenced during the second half of 2023 and improved supply terms as a result of the amendment to the existing agreement with the Company's principal pharmaceutical wholesaler effective April 1, 2024 .

for the quarter was .8 million as compared to .5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and .3 million for the third quarter of 2023: Net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and net loss of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023: Decrease in net loss compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the full quarter benefit of improved supply terms as a result of the amendment to the existing agreement with the Company's principal pharmaceutical wholesaler effective April 1, 2024 ; and Decrease in net loss as compared to the same period in the prior year was driven primarily by decreases in finance costs, in addition to the impact of certain cost savings initiatives that commenced during the second half of 2023.

as compared to a net loss of for the second quarter of 2024 and net loss of for the third quarter of 2023: On September 3, 2024 , the TSX approved the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 of its common shares during the period from September 7, 2024 to September 6, 2025 .

, the TSX approved the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 of its common shares during the period from to . On October 1, 2024 , Suzanne Brand , a highly accomplished executive bringing a wealth of financial, healthcare and leadership experience, joined the Company in the role of Chief Financial Officer.

, , a highly accomplished executive bringing a wealth of financial, healthcare and leadership experience, joined the Company in the role of Chief Financial Officer. On October 1, 2024 , the Company announced that it will be opening a new state-of-the-art pharmacy in North Burnaby, British Columbia , designed to enhance service delivery for the homes and residents serviced by the Company throughout the B.C. lower mainland, while improving the employee experience, through optimized workflows, streamlined operations and leading-edge medication packaging technology. With this expansion, the Company will be consolidating its existing Burnaby and Vancouver pharmacy operations into the new North Burnaby location, commencing in early December 2024 . The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected Financial Information



For the three month periods

ended September 30, For the nine month periods

ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars except

per share amounts and percentages) 2024 2023 2022 2024 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 92,836 93,760 97,353 274,533 279,649 287,408













EBITDA1 6,612 7,022 6,943 19,154 19,211 (5,404) Adjusted EBITDA1 7,775 7,309 7,710 22,737 21,168 25,123 Per share - Basic $0.13 $0.13 $0.16 $0.38 $0.37 $0.53 Per share - Diluted $0.13 $0.13 $0.16 $0.38 $0.37 $0.53 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 8.4 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 8.3 % 7.6 % 8.7 %



























Net loss (360) (1,437) (1,782) (2,256) (1,705) (29,673) Per share - Basic and Diluted ($0.01) ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.04) ($0.03) ($0.63)













Cash provided by operations 12,240 8,218 13,298 29,590 18,613 8,143













Total Assets 219,517 264,705 255,580 219,517 264,705 255,580 Total Liabilities 139,465 186,017 196,721 139,465 186,017 196,721

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 89,000 residents in approximately 1,450 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, risks related to employee recruitment and retention, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key care operators and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA per share". These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings before depreciation and amortization, finance costs, net, and income tax expense (recovery). "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA before transaction, restructuring and other costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, impairments, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, change in fair value of investment, (gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment and share-based compensation expense. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA per share" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average outstanding shares. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. The Company's agreements with lenders are also structured with certain financial performance covenants which includes Adjusted EBITDA as a key component of the covenant calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



For the three month periods

ended September 30, For the nine month periods

ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (Thousands of Canadian Dollars except per

share amounts) $ $ $ $









Net loss (360) (1,437) (2,256) (1,705) Depreciation and amortization 4,768 4,938 14,406 15,030 Finance costs, net 2,204 3,521 7,004 9,903 Income tax recovery — — — (4,017) EBITDA 6,612 7,022 19,154 19,211 Transaction, restructuring and other costs 728 — 1,183 812 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

liability 29 15 (142) 212 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment — — 764 — Share-based compensation expense 475 285 1,337 1,022 Change in fair value of derivative financial

instruments — (13) — (281) Loss on disposal of assets (69) — 441 192 Adjusted EBITDA 7,775 7,309 22,737 21,168









Weighted average number of shares - basic (in

thousands) 60,087 57,731 60,028 56,916 Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic $0.13 $0.13 $0.38 $0.37

