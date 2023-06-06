CareRx Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on June 6, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, all other resolutions put to vote at the Meeting were passed.

Puneet Khanna, CareRx's newly appointed President and CEO, and Jeff Watson, former CEO of Apotex Inc., join the Board as directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Puneet and Jeff to the CareRx Board," said Kevin Dalton, Chairman of CareRx. "The Board has the utmost confidence in Puneet's ability to guide the Company through its next phase of its long-term growth journey. Additionally, we are excited to have Jeff join as a new director, bringing fresh perspectives and invaluable expertise. Finally, I would like to extend the Board's sincere gratitude to Matt Hills, who did not stand for re-election. Matt served as director for four years and contributed greatly to our success."

The results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Kevin Dalton 31,231,195 (99.535 %) Ralph Desando 30,857,453 (98.344 %) Puneet Khanna 31,242,017 (99.569 %) Keith McIntosh 30,916,187 (98.531 %) Bruce Moody 31,167,057 (99.330 %) Maria Perrella 31,300,640 (99.756 %) Jeff Watson 31,303,702 (99.766 %)

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 94,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

