CareRx Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on June 4, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, all other resolutions put to vote at the Meeting were passed, including the proposals to approve the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan, to approve the acquisition of the long-term care pharmacy division of Medical Pharmacies Group Limited and to approve the issuance of up to 14,289,751 common shares of the Company in connection with a recently completed brokered and non-brokered private placement of the Company.

Following the formal part of the Meeting, David Murphy, the President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx, delivered a brief management presentation, highlighting recent achievements and strategies for future growth. A copy of the management slide presentation can be found on CareRx's corporate website at https://www.carerx.ca/presentations/.

The results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Christiane Bergevin 23,679,396 (99.934%) Kevin Dalton 23,688,599 (99.973%) Ralph Desando 22,461,306 (94.794%) Matt Hills 23,663,449 (99.867%) Keith McIntosh 23,689,359 (99.976%) Bruce Moody 22,462,110 (94.797%) David Murphy 22,670,110 (95.675%) Jack Shevel 22,345,491 (94.305%)

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Peter Brown and Lyle Oberg, each of whom retired from the Board of Directors and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, for all of their past services and contributions to CareRx.

ABOUT CARERX

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 52,000 residents in over 925 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

