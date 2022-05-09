CareRx Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, announced today the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

"We are excited to share CareRx's inaugural ESG report, delivering on our commitment to transparently report on our ESG practices and principles," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "A robust and sustainable ESG strategy to improve the lives of those around us is critical to our stakeholders, team members and the communities that we serve. While this may be our first ESG report, ESG initiatives have long been an important part of our identity and are reflected in our core values of Collaboration, Accountability, Responsiveness and Excellence."

CareRx's inaugural ESG report outlines the Company's commitment to health and safety, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, data privacy and security, corporate governance, and energy and waste management.

To view or download a copy of the report, visit the Corporate Governance page of CareRx's web site, here: Corporate Governance - CareRx.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 96,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

