CareRx Partners with Think Research to Deliver VirtualCare Telemedicine Software in Retirement Homes

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors, and Think Research Corporation ("Think") (TSXV: THNK), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced their Canada-wide partnership to deliver virtual healthcare to seniors.

Through the partnership, Think's VirtualCare telemedicine software will be available in select retirement residences, providing seniors easy and secure access to a network of physicians and specialists from the comfort of their own residence. Any prescription medication a resident requires following a virtual appointment can be fulfilled by CareRx, with delivery directly to the resident on the same day.

"One of the core tenets in providing best-in-class seniors pharmacy solutions is to leverage technology that will further contribute to the highest levels of care and safety for the residents of our seniors home customers," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "To this end, we are thrilled to partner with Think Research, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for this innovative seniors healthcare initiative. VirtualCare supported by CareRx pharmacy services ensures ongoing health maintenance, as residents can 'see' a physician face-to-face in a timely and effective manner and have quick and easy access to their prescription medications."

This seamless healthcare experience reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19 within retirement communities by limiting in-person interactions, and also provides increased access to timely primary care services. The goal is to support residents to maintain their health, manage their medications and receive quality care.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that telemedicine is a vital tool in helping ensure all patients have access to care providers without risking their health," said Sachin Aggarwal, Think's CEO. "We're incredibly pleased to be working with CareRx to fundamentally improve virtual healthcare services for seniors across the country and make it as safe and easy as possible for them to get quality care."

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors. We serve approximately 50,000 residents in over 900 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital health software solutions. Its focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

