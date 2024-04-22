CareRx Corporation Hosts Premier of Ontario, Minister of Long-Term Care and MPPs at Oakville Fulfillment Centre

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities, hosted the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, at the Company's Oakville pharmacy on April 18, 2024, to showcase CareRx's leadership in technology and innovation in support of improving healthcare outcomes for residents in long-term care homes across Ontario.

The Premier was joined by the Honourable Stan Cho, Minister of Long-Term Care, Stephen Crawford, MPP (Oakville) and Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP (Oakville North—Burlington).

Alongside several senior leaders from CareRx's home operating partners, the delegation received a demonstration of CareRx's automated high-volume medication packaging equipment, optical verification robotics and use of Lean management principles that drive continuous improvement in pharmacy operations. CareRx team members were proud to share personal stories of their commitment to ensuring safe and efficient medication management for seniors.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the Ontario Government for their continued support of long-term care pharmacy service providers," said Puneet Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "This visit underscores our combined commitment to supporting seniors in Ontario and to driving innovation and improving healthcare for our community. We look forward to forging an even stronger partnership in the future."

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 91,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

SOURCE CareRX Corporation

For further information: For more information, visit www.carerx.ca or contact: Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer, CareRx Corporation, (416) 927-8400; Andrew Mok, Chief Financial Officer, CareRx Corporation, (416) 927-8400, Neil Weber, Investor Relations, LodeRock Advisors, (647) 222-0574, [email protected], www.loderockadvisors.com