CareRx Corporation Announces Closing of $70 Million Debt Refinancing

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX) today announced the successful closing of the comprehensive refinancing transaction (the "Refinancing") with a syndicate of lenders led by a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank (the "Lenders") and arranged and managed by Crown Private Credit Partners Inc. ("Crown Private Credit") as announced in its December 11, 2023 press release.

In addition to repaying the outstanding term loan and subordinated debt as previously outlined, concurrent with the closing, the Company also redeemed the entire aggregate principal of its March 2019 Convertible Debentures that otherwise were set to mature on March 12, 2024 at par plus accrued interest.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 94,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to the Refinancing. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the Company's general business risks, exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key customers and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

