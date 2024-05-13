CareRx Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that Andrew Mok will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective June 7, 2024, to pursue another employment opportunity.

"On behalf the entire team at CareRx, we want to express our immense gratitude to Andrew for his leadership and many contributions over the past seven years", said Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Andrew has been an outstanding member of the Company's executive leadership team during a period of significant transformation and growth, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

"Serving as CFO of CareRx has been extremely fulfilling and I'm proud of all that we have accomplished," said Mr. Mok. "The actions we have taken to optimize the Company's cost structure and accelerate profitable growth and margin expansion are delivering positive results. I am privileged to have worked with so many dedicated colleagues, and to have been part of a leadership team that I regard as the very best in the industry. I am confident that CareRx will continue to deliver on its strategic priorities."

The Company is undertaking a search for a new CFO. Davide Pernarella, currently Vice President, Business Planning and Analysis at CareRx, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer following Mr. Mok's departure. Mr. Pernarella has worked at CareRx for over seven years in various roles with increasing responsibility, and has an intimate knowledge of the financial and business affairs of the Company. Prior to joining CareRx, he held roles in the Transaction Services and Assurance groups at KPMG Canada. Mr. Pernarella is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 91,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.carerx.ca.

SOURCE CareRX Corporation

For further information: Visit www.carerx.ca or contact: Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer, CareRx Corporation, (416) 927-8400; Neil Weber, Investor Relations, LodeRock Advisors, (647) 222-0574, [email protected], www.loderockadvisors.com