New national report shows rising burnout, financial strain, and productivity loss, highlighting urgent need for government action

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The affordability crisis across Canada is putting additional pressure on its more than eight million caregivers, many of whom are already at their limit, according to Caring in Canada 2026, the newest report by the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE), a program of the Azrieli Foundation. As the cost-of-living increases across the country, a growing number of caregivers are unable to afford basic expenses, working more hours or using up their savings sooner than expected.

A Black couple lean into each other at a medical office while holding hands. (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation (The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence)) Azrieli Foundation logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation (The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence))

Drawing on responses from more than 2,600 unpaid caregivers and paid care providers across the country, Caring in Canada 2026 finds that caregivers – who underpin Canada's health system, workforce participation, and economic resilience – are being pushed to their limits.

Key highlights include:

49% of caregivers face financial strain, with one in five spending more than $12,000 annually out of pocket.

58% are balancing paid work with care responsibilities, 36% of which had their productivity suffer, lost earnings or regularly struggle to find balance both work and care.

77% report negative impacts on their well-being, including stress, fatigue, and burnout.

The report underscores that caregiving is a social challenge as much as it is an economic one, with direct implications for workforce participation, productivity, and long-term growth.

As Canada's population ages and care needs grow more complex, pressure on caregivers continues to increase while supports fail to keep pace. One in four Canadians is currently a caregiver, and at least half will take on the role at some point in their lives, contributing an estimated $97 billion in unpaid labour each year.

Canada's care crisis is now an economic issue

One third of Canada's workforce is a caregiver, meaning millions of workers are navigating competing demands between earning a living and providing essential care. Many are caught in a cycle of needing to earn more income to meet the financial demands of care (averaging $1,000/month), while also needing to reduce work hours to meet caregiving responsibilities.

Caregiving without support is costing too many caregivers their long-term financial stability. More than 20% of caregivers report having to stop saving entirely, putting their long-term financial security at risk.

The strain extends to the paid care workforce. More than three-quarters (76%) of care providers are considering leaving the profession, citing low wages and safety concerns, further destabilizing an already fragile system.

Without meaningful government action, these pressures will continue to pull caregivers out of the workforce, reduce national productivity, and increase demand on public systems, creating long-term economic consequences across every sector.

A path forward

The pressures faced by caregivers and care providers in Canada require urgent government action. The report outlines five pillars for action, aligned with CCCE's National Caregiving Strategy:

Improve supports and services for caregivers

Expand access to mental health supports, respite care, and practical services that protect caregiver well-being. Support caregivers in work and education

Enable workforce participation through flexible work arrangements, improved benefits, and employment protections. Improve financial supports for care recipients

Simplify and expand access to tax credits and benefits so individuals receiving care--and the families supporting them--can access financial assistance more easily. Build a sustainable care provider workforce

Address low wages, staffing shortages, and working conditions that are pushing care workers out of the profession. Show national leadership and recognition

Advance a National Caregiving Strategy and position caregiving as a clear federal priority.

Caregiving policy is becoming a growing national policy issue requiring a concrete response from governments. Sixty-five per cent of caregivers and care providers say it is important to how they vote--a figure that holds across all regions and demographics, and 44% feel disappointed by the government's progress on care policies. At the same time, 61% of caregivers and 54% of care providers do not feel supported by government.

Canada's care system is under strain – but the path forward is clear. With targeted action, governments can reduce pressure on caregivers, improve productivity, strengthen workforce participation, and build a more resilient care system for the future.

The full Caring in Canada 2026 report, including detailed findings and policy recommendations, is available at: https://canadiancaregiving.org/caring-in-canada/

QUOTES:

"Caregiving is the most human and personal work there is, and yet it's mainly done in isolation. Through my own experience as a caregiver, I came to see how intimate moments of care are shaped by broader systems that often fall short. That realization inspired my leadership in creating CCCE to ensure caregivers in Canada are supported, seen and valued."

-- Dr. Naomi Azrieli, Chair of the Azrieli Foundation

"It is becoming unaffordable to care for our loved ones. Our health and social systems depend on unpaid caregivers and underpaid care providers, but like the roads, bridges, and buildings we rely on every day, our governments need to invest in this critical infrastructure before it collapses."

-- Liv Mendelsohn, Executive Director of CCCE

"I worry about the future – not just for my children, but for us as caregivers. Everything feels reactive, and I keep asking myself: what will happen in 20 or 30 years when caregivers like us need care?"

-- Elizabeth Chambers, who cares for her two sons with disabilities, and elderly mother

About the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence

CCCE is a program of the Azrieli Foundation, created to support and empower caregivers and care providers across Canada. We bring together stakeholders from across the country, translate knowledge to practice, scale what works and fill gaps through innovation. CCCE works closely with partners and grantees towards shared goals and better experiences for all those who provide care. Our expertise and insight, drawn from lived experiences, help us campaign for better systems and lasting change. For more information please visit: https://canadiancaregiving.org.

For more information, visit: https://canadiancaregiving.org

SOURCE Azrieli Foundation (The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence)

Media Contacts: Olivia Olesinski, Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence, [email protected], +1-416-579-4701; Rose-Marie Menard, Pilot PMR, [email protected], +1-579-622-9925