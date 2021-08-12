ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ONE OF THE LARGEST SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS IN CANADA FOCUSED ON S.T.E.M. STUDIES AND AEROSPACE

Scholarships for 225 future Canadian leaders in flight and space

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation is proud to announce today the first recipients of its unique RCAF Foundation Scholarships for Canada's next generation of leaders, and explorers in science and space.

The high demand for the scholarships mirror demand for skilled specialists in this soaring field and are designed to encourage Canadian youth, 25 years of age or younger, to enter studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math or in actual flight leading to future careers in Aviation or Aerospace.

Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO of the RCAF Foundation said submissions from young Canadians across the country spoke strongly about career aspirations, contributions to these fields of endeavour and to a vision for the future of aviation and aerospace. "Tremendously inspiring," he said.

Due to an additional generous donation, the Foundation is able to add 225 scholarships, valued at $500 each, opening the door to the dreams of even more young Canadians.

The value of this first annual scholarship program is now $125,000. For the full list of recipients, visit our website:

Applicants answered two questions:

What are your career aspirations and vision for your future in the Aviation and Aerospace? What is the most important character attribute or personal life experience you possess that will help you make a meaningful contribution to your future workplace and community?

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.

