Carebook Virtually Opens The Market
Oct 09, 2020, 11:45 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Pascale Audette, CEO, Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) and Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman, Carebook, joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.
Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital products for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, businesses, and more. Based in Montreal, and run by a senior management team and Board with significant health and digital experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. For more information visit: https://carebook.com/
Date: Friday October 9, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
