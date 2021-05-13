MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK; OTCPK: CRBKF; XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers and insurers, will release its first quarter results ended March 31 2021, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 prior to market opening. Pascale Audette, CEO, Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO and Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman will hold a conference call and audio webcast to review the results at 8.30am EST. Carebook cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Dial information will be provided to participants following pre-registration

Please note that upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID (Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email).

DATE: Thursday, May 20, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CONFIRMATION #: 9538665 CALL REGISTRATION URL:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9538665 WEBCAST URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462572&tp_key=d8e8364d04 PHONE REPLAY: 1-416-849-0833 or Toll Free 1-855 859-2056 Available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 27, 2021 PHONE REPLAY ENTRY CODE: 9538665 WEBCAST REPLAY: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462572&tp_key=d8e8364d04 Available for 90 days following the conference call REFERENCE NUMBER: 9538665

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurance providers. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and Board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. Carebook recently listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRBK" and trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol CRBKF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

www.carebook.com

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135; Carebook Media Contact: Nick Clements, VP, Marketing, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (250) 575-2360

Related Links

carebook.com

