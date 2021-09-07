Experienced healthcare veteran will drive next phase of Carebook's strategic growth plan

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health and virtual care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Peters as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Peters is a seasoned executive with over a decade of healthcare experience, which includes his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at SE Health, one of Canada's largest diversified home health organizations. At SE Heath, Mr. Peters led multiple successful growth initiatives, including the implementation of effective go-to-market processes that substantially increased acute care and direct to consumer sales in just three years and orchestrated SE Health's strategic investment in Maple, one of Canada's leading virtual care providers. Mr. Peters also possesses considerable legal and M&A experience, having previously served as Vice President Commercial Development and Associate General Counsel, Medical Segment for Cardinal Health Canada as well as Corporate Counsel and Senior Director of Corporate Development at Celestica.

"As Carebook continues to expand its leadership in digital health globally through a combination of organic growth initiatives and accretive M&A, we welcome Michael as our new Chief Executive Officer," stated Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "Michael's extensive experience in healthcare corporate strategy and development, sales and operations, and digital health investments will serve us well as we advance our customer-centric, integrated digital health platform."

In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peters will oversee Carebook's suite of best-in-class products, which include the Company's digital health and virtual care solutions, InfoTech's Wellness Checkpoint system and CoreHealth's flexible wellness platform. Mr. Peters will lead the continued expansion and development of these offerings, as well as their penetration across a diverse customer base that includes corporate wellness companies, major insurers, human resources consulting firms, employee assistance program providers, health systems, group benefit brokers, and large employers.

"Carebook has rapidly established a strong competitive position within the global digital health industry," stated Mr. Peters. "I look forward to joining the Company's talented team, and working together to realize our vision of becoming a global digital health solutions provider. We will continue to execute against our current strategy placing emphasis on the acquisition and development of innovative technologies that expand our current service offerings and facilitate the development of new long-term customers. By delivering a consolidated offering of leading technologies to our expanding customer base, we will improve Carebook's market position and create significant value for our shareholders."

Mr. Peters assumes this role from Pascale Audette, who has served as Carebook's Chief Executive Officer since May 2016 and will be leaving the Company to pursue new opportunities. Following a brief transition period, Mr. Peters' appointment will be effective in mid-September 2021.

"It is critical to recognize how much Carebook has achieved under Pascale's guidance," started Dr. Elman. "She has led us through a time of development, growth and transformation at Carebook, which saw the Company become the leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health and virtual care. Her achievements include the successful launch of the pharmacy app, the acquisitions of InfoTech and CoreHealth, the expansion of our global client base to serve over 3.5 million license holders, and the overseeing of Carebook's successful listing on the TSXV. We sincerely thank Pascale for her 5 years of strong leadership and for all of the progress the Company has achieved during her tenure. We wish her much success in her future endeavours."

"I am proud to have begun Carebook's journey towards defining a new healthcare model," stated Ms. Audette. "It has been an immense privilege to work with such a talented and passionate team and I have full confidence in their ability, with Michael's leadership, to realize the Company's potential to create significant, sustainable shareholder value."

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Carebook's family of powerful, highly engaging, and customer-centric digital solutions empower pharmacies, employers, and insurers to enable their customers, employees, and insurees to take control of their health journeys, every step of the way. Carebook is the connector to a new model of healthcare and currently serves over 3.5 million license holders around the world. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. On April 6, 2021, Carebook completed the acquisition of InfoTech Inc., doing business as Wellness Checkpoint®. InfoTech is a recognized global leader in health and productivity risk management. InfoTech's proprietary software platform Wellness Checkpoint, IP and metrics are supported by advanced analytics and focus on employees' physical health, mental health and well-being, and their impact on work and business effectiveness. On August 6, 2021, Carebook completed the acquisition of CoreHealth Technologies Inc. CoreHealth's industry leading platform powers health and wellness programs for corporate wellness companies, major insurers, human resources consulting firms, employee assistance program providers, health systems, group benefit brokers, and large employers. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK" and the Company's shares also trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol CRBKF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

www.carebook.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business, including regarding the potential growth prospects of Carebook, its subsidiaries and their products and technologies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135, Carebook Media Contact: Nick Clements, VP, Marketing, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (250) 575-2360

