Carebook Announces Continuance to CBCA

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health and virtual care solutions, today announced that the Company has continued (the "Continuance") out of the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and into the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"), effective as of September 15, 2021.

The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The principal effects of the Continuance are set out in detail in the management information circular for the Meeting dated May 18, 2021 (the "Circular"). Copies of the Circular and charter documents for the Continuance are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Carebook also announces that an aggregate of 300,000 stock options were granted to Mr. Michael Peters, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Each stock option entitles Mr. Peters to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.89 per Common Share and expires on September 15, 2031.

Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,827,739 stock options outstanding (and options to purchase up to 1,398,590 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Company's stock option plan).

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Carebook's family of powerful, highly engaging, and customer-centric digital solutions empower pharmacies, employers, and insurers to enable their customers, employees, and insurees to take control of their health journeys, every step of the way. Carebook is the connector to a new model of healthcare and currently serves over 3.5 million license holders around the world. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. On April 6, 2021, Carebook completed the acquisition of InfoTech Inc., doing business as Wellness Checkpoint®. InfoTech is a recognized global leader in health and productivity risk management. InfoTech's proprietary software platform Wellness Checkpoint, IP and metrics are supported by advanced analytics and focus on employees' physical health, mental health and well-being, and their impact on work and business effectiveness. On August 6, 2021, Carebook completed the acquisition of CoreHealth Technologies Inc. CoreHealth's industry leading platform powers health and wellness programs for corporate wellness companies, major insurers, human resources consulting firms, employee assistance program providers, health systems, group benefit brokers, and large employers. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK" and the Company's shares also trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol CRBKF and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135; Carebook Media Contact: Nick Clements, VP, Marketing, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (250) 575-2360

