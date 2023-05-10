New facility to utilize state-of-the-art robotics technology to drive efficiencies and accuracy

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- Cardinal Health Canada (NYSE: CAH) announced today plans to open a new distribution center in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), expanding its distribution footprint to nine strategic locations to better meet the medical and surgical product demands of the Canadian healthcare system.

The 163,000 square-foot facility will integrate state-of-the-art robotic technologies to deliver operational efficiencies as well as enhanced employee, customer and supplier experiences. Working with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) means that each employee stays within a specific zone in the facility and becomes an expert on the products located in that area, reducing physical labor while improving productivity. For customers, the AMR implementation will increase picking and packing accuracy.

"Beyond growing our already significant distribution footprint across Canada, this distribution center supports Cardinal Health's market-leading just-in-time Stockless solution, which takes on the complexities of procurement, supply chain, warehousing and transportation within hospitals, so they can focus on what hospitals do best: patient care," said Russell Schuster, president, Cardinal Health Canada.

The new GTA distribution center is estimated to be fully operational in late 2023 to early 2024. This will bolster Cardinal Health Canada's distribution footprint in Ontario to 541,000 square feet and raise its national footprint to 1,120,000 square feet.

This is the third new distribution center for Cardinal Health's Medical Segment to be announced within North America since April 2023. More information about these openings can be found here.

About Cardinal Health Canada

Cardinal Health Canada manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, as well as provides clinical and supply chain solutions across the continuum of care to support the Canadian healthcare system. It is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with eight distribution centers and one manufacturing facility across the country. Cardinal Health Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc. Learn more at www.cardinalhealth.ca.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

CONTACT: Victoria Miller, [email protected], 647.273.9916

SOURCE Cardinal Health