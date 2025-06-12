NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 12th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Voyager, Ategrity pop double digits in debuts

Stocks are down fractionally this morning after the S&P 500 ended a three-day win streak yesterday. The major index is about 2% from its record.

Amid the market momentum, Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Ategrity (NYSE: ASIC ) popped double digits in their debuts yesterday. Voyager is a $3.1 billion space and defense company. Ategrity is an insurer valued at about $1.2 billion .

) popped double digits in their debuts yesterday. Voyager is a space and defense company. Ategrity is an insurer valued at about . NYSE-listed Oracle is seeing shares rise more than 7%. Its latest earnings exceeded expectations and it also indicated more cloud growth ahead, anticipating cloud infrastructure revenue will rise by more than 70% in the fiscal year.

Opening Bell

Ategrity (NYSE: ASIC) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) celebrates its 2025 Investor Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution