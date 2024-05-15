QUÉBEC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announce that due to technical issues with the transactional Web platform, the joint Québec-California auction scheduled to be held today between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. has been postponed to a later date.

The technical support service provider, WCI, Inc., which acts on behalf of the Québec and California governments, is currently looking into the source of the problem.

The new date for the joint auction will be announced as soon as possible.

