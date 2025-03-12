MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the economic war between the United States and Canada intensifies with rising U.S. tariffs, Will Solutions, Quebec's pioneer of Canadian carbon credits, is calling on Canadian companies to choose to purchase their carbon credits locally. This initiative aims to reduce the considerable sums spent annually in the United States on the voluntary carbon market.

A strong call to buy local!

Recent trade tensions are a reminder of the strategic importance of supporting the Canadian economy. Foreign dependence is not limited to manufactured goods, but also affects the carbon credit market, which is essential to the ecological transition. Every year, a large proportion of the carbon credits purchased by Canadian companies on the voluntary market come from the United States.

"Buying U.S. carbon credits means sending millions of Canadian dollars out of the country every year. These sums could instead be used to finance local ecological projects, support our SMEs and strengthen our economic and environmental autonomy," says Martin Clermont, President of Will Solutions.

Will Solutions: A key player in the voluntary market and local carbon credits

Since 2007, Will Solutions has been developing a GHG reduction project rooted in Canada, enabling companies to acquire verified and locally certified carbon credits on the voluntary carbon market. The Will Solutions Sustainable Community brings together SMEs, NPOs and communities committed to decarbonization in Canada..

The company offers buyers of carbon credits the opportunity to join a local purchasing movement, promoting Canadian economic resilience and maximizing environmental impact. By choosing Canadian carbon credits, produced locally, companies participate in a virtuous circle where every dollar invested directly supports local ecological initiatives.

A major economic and environmental challenge

"It's time to change our purchasing habits and realize that every dollar invested locally creates an impact here at home in Canada. By investing in local carbon credits, we support innovation, employment and the decarbonization of our economy," adds Martin Clermont.

In these times of economic tension, Will Solutions invites all Canadian companies, NPOs, investors and decision-makers to assess the economic and environmental impact of their purchasing decisions. Buying locally is not only a question of supporting the Canadian economy, but also a strategic choice for collective resilience. Buying is voting.

About Will Solutions

Will Solutions is a carbon credit expert on the voluntary carbon market. With its unique "Sustainable Community" business model, the company specializes in agglomerating GHG emission reductions from small emitters to offer local, verified, community-based credits to companies and individuals aiming for carbon neutrality and net zero 2030/2050.

