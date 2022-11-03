Carbon Assessors increases price transparency of Alberta TIER Carbon Market

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Carbon Assessors has broadened its coverage of one of the largest Carbon Compliance markets in North America—Alberta TIER (Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction). By adding price points to the complex market for Alberta TIER carbon attributes, Carbon Assessors is shining a light on a once opaque market.

The TIER market regulates facilities that emit 146+ million tonnes of CO 2 e annually. Produced in Alberta, carbon attributes trade across 10+ industrial sectors and are typically sold to high-emitting facilities. 8.97M TIER carbon attributes have been traded year to date making this one of Canada's most active carbon markets.

Carbon Assessors' new monthly assessments give the basket price of TIER carbon attributes traded on a spot basis. Price discovery is conducted across TIER to uncover transaction data, which is then processed through a compliance methodology to ensure data accuracy. A final price is assessed and shared to customers along with statistical data. Results are reported to aid not only large emitting facilities and their trade risk-management teams, but also to bring price transparency to project developers and small emitting facilities to participate in the market with confidence.

Since July of 2022, Carbon Assessors has been collecting transaction data from market participants and is now confident in the liquidity supporting the monthly spot price. Current customers of the price assessment range from hedge funds to large integrated oil and gas operations. With the TIER market set to become more stringent in 2023, Canada's largest carbon market will continue to play an important role in facilitating industrial decarbonization efforts.

Logan Downing, Carbon Assessors' CEO, commented, "The introduction of an independent, third-party price assessment will help participants transact, manage risk, and invest in new decarbonization projects. Our goal is to help the TIER marketplace grow into a mature and reliable system. We advocate for a made in Alberta carbon market that efficiently and responsibly prices in the external cost of emitting CO 2 e. The world needs low-carbon Canadian natural resources."

About Carbon Assessors

Carbon Assessors develops market intelligence packages for compliance and voluntary carbon markets and serves up insights via a digital Carbon Intelligence Platform. Market coverage includes Alberta TIER, British Columbia's Low Carbon Fuels Standard, Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation, CBL Exchange, Chicago Mercantile Futures, and many voluntary registries.

For further information: Please contact Logan Downing, CEO, [email protected]; Albert Ho, TIER Market Analyst, [email protected]; Sid Jayaraman, LCFS Market Analyst, [email protected]