Carbon Assessors Launches Price Index for Canada's Clean Fuels Market

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Carbon Assessors, a leading provider of independent carbon market intelligence, has announced the launch of a price index for Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) credits—adding to it's well-established Alberta TIER Index. This new index brings unprecedented transparency and reliability to the emerging Canadian clean fuels market, supporting market participants, investors, and policymakers as they navigate the transition to lower-carbon transportation fuels.

The Clean Fuel Regulations, which target a 15% reduction in the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by 2030, have created a fast-growing market for credits generated by the production and use of low-carbon fuels such as renewable diesel, ethanol, and electricity. Until now, participants in this market have faced challenges due to limited price visibility and inconsistent reporting, making it difficult to assess credit value and manage risk effectively.

Carbon Assessors' new CFR Price Index addresses this gap by publishing regular, independent price assessments based on confirmed market transactions, bids, and offers. The index leverages Carbon Assessors' established methodology—already trusted in the Alberta TIER market—to ensure data integrity and market confidence.

By providing a transparent benchmark, the index enables buyers and sellers to make informed decisions, supports fair market access, and encourages investment in clean fuel projects.

"Price transparency is the foundation of a healthy and efficient environmental market," said Albert Ho of Carbon Assessors. "With the launch of our Clean Fuels Price Index, we are empowering stakeholders to transact with confidence, manage compliance costs, and accelerate the innovation of low-carbon fuels across Canada."

The CFR Price Index is designed to complement existing reporting by regulatory agencies and other market data providers, offering a Canadian-focused solution that reflects the realities of the domestic clean fuels market. It is expected to become a key reference for credit trading, contract settlement, and project finance as the market matures.

Carbon Assessors' initiative comes at a pivotal time, as Canada's clean fuel credit market is set to expand rapidly in the run-up to the 2030 compliance deadline. The company's efforts will help ensure that the benefits of the Clean Fuel Regulations-including emissions reductions, energy diversification, and economic growth-are realized efficiently and equitably.

CarbonAssessors.com

SOURCE Carbon Assessors

For further inquires, please Contact Albert Ho, CFA - Carbon Assessors, [email protected]