CarbiCrete Partners with Canal Block to Bring Cement-Free Concrete to Ontario

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete has announced that NGen - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing – will provide funding for the integration of CarbiCrete's cement-free concrete technology into a masonry plant in Port Colborne, Ontario that is owned and operated by project partner Canal Block.

NGen will contribute $3 million toward an $8 million project to design, build and install a system that incorporates CarbiCrete's latest curing technologies into Canal Block's concrete block-making operations.

CarbiCrete's patented process for making concrete products replaces cement in the concrete mix with a steel-making by-product, avoiding cement-related emissions. CarbiCrete products are then cured with carbon dioxide, which is mineralized and permanently removed from the atmosphere. The technology is currently being deployed commercially in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond, after two successful NGen-funded projects.

"Consumers in Quebec can buy cement-free concrete blocks made with our technology today," says Chris Stern, CarbiCrete's CEO. "And so, I'm very excited that through our partnership with Canal Block, we will be able to offer the same to builders in Ontario. We are tremendously grateful for NGen's continued support, which is helping Canada position itself as the undisputed world leader in low carbon concrete."

"Canal Block has had a long history of developing sustainable products for the masonry industry," says Durk Bylsma, Canal Block's president. "We are excited to partner with CarbiCrete to bring this truly revolutionary technology to market and further our commitment to be an ecologically and socially responsible manufacturer."

Last Fall, CarbiCrete attained a number of key milestones, announcing that it received third-party validation that its process is carbon-negative, that CarbiCrete products available on the market meet ASTM C-90 performance requirements, and that it had entered into an agreement with Lafarge Canada, for the processing of steel slag, its alternative concrete binder.

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

