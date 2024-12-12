CarbiCrete and Meta Team up to Accelerate Low Carbon Concrete

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today a new carbon financing collaboration with Meta that will enable the installation of CarbiCrete equipment at Canal Block, a block-maker in Ontario, and expand equipment capacity at Patio Drummond in Quebec, where CarbiCrete's technology is currently being deployed commercially.

CarbiCrete and Meta have teamed up to accelerate the deployment of low carbon concrete (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

CarbiCrete's patented technology enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding cement-related emissions by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

3Degrees, a leading climate solutions provider and CarbiCrete's long term partner for assuring and monetizing emission reductions, will oversee the quantification and verification of the emissions reductions generated by CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete.

"This is truly a win-win scenario," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "The accelerated implementation of our technology will have an immediate impact, reducing emissions in the concrete value chain, while making cement-free concrete materials available to the construction industry. We are thrilled to be working alongside Meta and 3Degrees to decarbonize this hard-to-abate industry."

"Decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like concrete is an important part of our strategy to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030," said Devon Lake, head of net zero strategy at Meta. "Collaborating with organizations like CarbiCrete, who have meaningfully made progress in this sector, is instrumental to accelerate the implementation of this technology and drive results."

"This work demonstrates the potential for utilizing carbon finance to drive deep supply chain decarbonization," said Mark Mondik, Vice President, Carbon Markets at 3Degrees. "We are thrilled to leverage our technical expertise and experience in environmental markets to make this transaction a reality."

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

About 3Degrees

3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider and Certified B Corporation. We offer impactful climate solutions that help our clients achieve their climate goals and advance an equitable transition to the low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc

Media Contacts: CarbiCrete, Yuri Mytko, [email protected]; 3Degrees, Rachel Fagan, [email protected]