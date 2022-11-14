EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced today that globally renowned rock band Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as part of The 2023 JUNO Awards. The news was shared during a press conference at Rogers Place in Edmonton, where next year's award show will be held.

Taking place in Nickelback's home province of Alberta on Monday, March 13, 2023, the ceremony will appear on the JUNO Awards Broadcast, produced by Insight Productions. It will also stream live across Canada, at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, Nickelback is no stranger to the JUNOS stage. Since winning their first-ever JUNO award in 2001 for Best New Group, Nickelback has won a total of 12 awards spanning seven categories including Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year and Group of the Year. The band's upcoming performance on the Broadcast will be their sixth performance on the show, having previously performed in Newfoundland (2002), Edmonton (2004), Halifax (2006), Vancouver (2009) and Ottawa (2012).

With a list of accolades that includes 23 chart-topping singles and more than 10 billion collective streams globally to date, Nickelback's induction ceremony will look back at their 20+ year career and influence on rock music, in Canada and around the world. The festivities will also include a live performance from the band.

Nickelback will debut their long-awaited tenth studio album, titled Get Rollin' on November 18, 2022. This milestone album release was announced with the drop of the band's chart-topping single, "San Quentin," as well as their latest single, "Those Days."

TD Bank Group (TD) presale for The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast runs today and until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. MT. Tickets to The 2023 JUNO Awards go on sale to the general public on November 18. They start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available at ticketmaster.ca/junos.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]