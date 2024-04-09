Captivate Announces Leigh Lowery as CRO, Unveils April Brand Refresh

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Captivate, North America's largest on-the-go news & entertainment network, is excited to announce our next chapter of growth by welcoming Leigh Lowery as the company's first female Chief Revenue Officer, alongside the unveiling of a refreshed brand identity.

Lowery rejoins the team as a Captivate veteran and an industry vanguard, with over 25 years of experience as an executive leader. During her first tenure with Captivate, Lowery served as SVP of National Sales, driving record-breaking sales to achieve Region of the Year for three consecutive years. She then took on the role of Group Vice President and Head of US Brand Partnerships at OUTFRONT Media, where she was named a Top 22 Women Driving Growth in OOH by OOH Today. Previously, Lowery raised the bar for over 13 years at CBS. She now reprises her role at Captivate as CRO, heralding a new era for Captivate amid the launch of an evolved brand position.

Captivate's transformation centers around "Influencing the Influential," highlighting the business's excellence in forging powerful connections between clients and a high-value, global audience through a uniquely premium & curated digital video content experience. The updated identity spotlights Captivate's power to inform, engage and empower coveted audiences.

"At our core, Captivate's advantage is in how we inform & influence with impact. The brand refresh presents an opportunity to 're-captivate' the marketplace with a symbolic reminder of what we do better than anyone else," said Alice Gogh, Chief Growth Officer.

"Matching the spirit of our brand refresh, we are doubling down on the things that have made Captivate successful. With Leigh's track record of success, both inside & outside of Captivate, she is uniquely qualified to lead our team and we are thrilled to have her back," shared Marc Kidd, Chief Executive Officer.

Lowery officially assumed the role of Chief Revenue Officer on April 8th with the support of the Executive Team and the Board of Directors.

ABOUT CAPTIVATE

Captivate is the largest on-the-go news and entertainment network in North America, reaching influential audiences in the places they work and live. From the biggest stories to today's weather, traffic updates to travel inspiration, we're the daily source of information that sparks conversation, piques curiosity and makes an impact. We reach millions through our network of video-first screens in premier office buildings and luxury residential real estate, fostering powerful connections between brands and decision-makers, properties and affluent consumers. Influence the Influential with Captivate.

