NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Captivate, the premier proptech solution at the intersection of utility and amenity, delivering curated news and entertainment paired with effective tenant communication, announces the launch of Captivate CANVAS. A modern digital display solution developed in partnership with Videri, this new offering pairs Captivate's industry-leading content with Videri's cutting-edge hardware to deliver an elevated visual experience for Class A properties.

Captivate Introduces Captivate CANVAS in Partnership with Videri

Captivate CANVAS features a sleek and beautiful design with an ultra-thin 15.5mm profile and gallery-like frame (bezel) with a matte finish. The solution mounts flush to any surface with no external components required, offering property managers a sophisticated digital amenity that seamlessly integrates to elevate their space. With industry-leading low power consumption, Captivate CANVAS demonstrates a commitment to sustainability while maintaining superior visual quality.

Marc Kidd, Chief Executive Officer at Captivate commented "This partnership with Videri enables us to deliver a sophisticated digital experience that elevates the luxury perception of any property. The combination of our premium content with Videri's hardware creates an ideal solution for modern buildings."

This new hardware solution delivers high-impact content featuring a curated mix of need-to-know news, stunning photography, and compelling stories. Property managers can select which Captivate CANVAS design is best suited to their unique space, with flexible display configuration options including single screens or additional complementary displays featuring persistent directory or transit information. Digital displays in residential and office lobbies have proven to increase engagement and overall satisfaction by providing relevant, timely information.

Wes Nicol, Chief Executive Officer at Videri added "Captivate has a proven track record of delivering premium, engaging content to some of the world's most prestigious properties and Videri is thrilled to partner with them to take this experience to the next level. Captivate CANVAS is a perfect example of how our sleek, design-forward platform seamlessly integrates into any space, creating easy, yet impactful digital experiences."

ABOUT CAPTIVATE

Captivate is the only premium video network that delivers 100% viewable, fraud-free, brand-safe media in impactful locations across North America, reaching high value audiences where they work and live. From the biggest stories to today's weather, traffic updates to building amenity announcements, we're the daily source of information that sparks conversation, piques curiosity and makes an impact. We reach millions through our curated video network in premier office buildings and luxury residential real estate, fostering powerful connections between brands and decision-makers, properties and affluent consumers. Influence the Influential with Captivate.

ABOUT VIDERI

Founded in 2013, Videri is the only end-to-end digital display platform that removes the complexities and limitations of traditional digital signage. Our seamless, scalable, and open ecosystem makes deploying and managing content easy, enabling brands to create dynamic digital experiences with greater flexibility and control. With 100,000+ Videri Digital Canvases worldwide, Videri is redefining what's possible in digital displays. Videri makes it easy To Be Seen. To learn more, visit www.videri.com

SOURCE Captivate

Captivate - Michael Kingston, [email protected]; Videri - Sonya Verheyden, [email protected]