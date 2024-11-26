With Canadians spending close to fifteen years of their lives on mobile devices1, the need for real life connection has never been clearer. Enter Captain Morgan's hilarious and bold new 360 campaign–However You Spice–the next chapter of the brand's Spice On platform. In a fun and light-hearted way, the campaign is meant to answer the growing desire for genuine connection while celebrating the unique "spice" everyone brings to the party. In fact, two thirds of Canadians feel they spend too much time on their phones and 67% report craving more meaningful moments in their daily life2.. The clever campaign taps into the importance of this authentic connection, using Captain Morgan's playful vibe to champion in-person bonding.

"We couldn't be more excited to use Captain Morgan's platform to inspire people to step away from their screens and create in-real-life memories with their friends and loved ones," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "We hope Canadians resonate with the brand's unique approach by using humour and joy to create a meaningful call to action for our consumers."

The new ad, which can be viewed on YouTube here , blends humour and 90s nostalgia, bringing viewers back to a simpler time when being in-real-life with each other was necessary to create meaningful moments and memories, and the concept of connecting with people through the digital world wasn't even born yet. The cleverly curated video is a fast-paced, fun-filled reminder of those old days (and old ways), that when spice calls, there's no better time than now to hit "pause" and swap screen time for quality time.

Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director at Captain Morgan commented, "As a brand that celebrates spice and the unique character that each of us brings to the table, creating a campaign that encourages people to stop mindlessly scrolling in favour of meeting up with their friends in the real world was important to us. It's during these real-world moments that we can all be our authentic selves and really appreciate what each of our friends brings to our crew."

Captain Morgan worked with Anomaly UK in the development of the new campaign alongside director Keith Scofield who brought to life the fun and absurd nature of the creative in a visual way that speaks to the Captain Morgan brand.

Camilla Harrisson, CEO of Anomaly added, "We used humour to tackle an often serious subject and remind people of the joy of coming together in real life. Captain Morgan is a celebratory brand, often found in shared moments, and the perfect host for our 'However You Spice' beach party. The collaboration across every aspect of this campaign has been wonderful to witness and further evidence of the power in coming together."

The 'However You Spice' campaign launches digitally today in Canada and will reach Great Britain in the New Year, spanning TV, digital, social media. Captain Morgan will also be providing consumers globally with real life experiences as a way to bring the online campaign message to life and put their consumer call to action into motion. This will include activities such as pop-up bars in places notorious for having no phone signal, forcing people to be in the moment. Be sure to follow along for more updates and exciting things to come from Captain Morgan as the campaign continues to rollout.

