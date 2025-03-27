CAPTAIN MORGAN DECLARES: IT'S TIME TO BEAT FOMO AND BRING BACK GOOD TIMES IRL, BECAUSE YOUR PHONE WON'T MISS YOU.

For one night only, Friday, April 4th, Captain Morgan is throwing the ultimate signal-free party, a next-level experience in the heart of Toronto. We're transforming an underground parking lot, yes, a parking lot, into the party of the year—no bars (of signal), no distractions, just you, and your crew, for a night to remember.

"Nothing beats the feeling of being there—in the moment, with your crew, making memories that don't need a 'refresh' button," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing, Diageo Canada. "Captain Morgan has always been about bringing the fun, but these days, we see screens getting in the way. So, we're here to change that, one epic night at a time."

And because we know the temptation to check your phone is real, we've got you covered, literally. Introducing The Captain's Case, a one-of-a-kind phone case that completely covers your screen and doubles as a coaster. Because the only thing you should be holding up is your drink, not your feed.

So, Canada, consider this your official invite. RSVP here to secure your spot, grab your crew, and prepare for a night where the only thing trending is you. To help give a taste of the vibes and energy this IRL experience promises to serve, be sure to check out the latest Captain Morgan spot here, promising nothing short of good times with your crew.

This is a 19+ event. Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

Media Contact: Sophie Johnston, [email protected]