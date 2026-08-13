Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins share price climbs to $20.65

Highlights as at June 30, 2026

Share price: $20.65, up $1.20 from December 31, 2025

Non-annualized return: 6.0%

Non-annualized return for the development capital investment portfolio (formerly the Investments impacting the Québec economy portfolio): 6.2%

Non-annualized return on the other investments portfolio: 4.1%

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following the results of the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is announcing that as of today its share price is $20.65, which marks a $1.20 increase compared with its value at December 31, 2025. CRCD ended the first six months of 2026 with net earnings of $164.7 million, representing a non-annualized return of 6.0%. CRCD had net assets of $2,874 million as at June 30, 2026.

At the current price of $20.65, a shareholder who invested seven years ago would obtain an annual after-tax return of more than 8.9%, considering the 35% income tax credit obtained in accordance with the rate applicable at that time.1

"The results we're announcing today speak to the resilience of many Quebec companies that have continued to thrive through the uncertainty of today's economy. The strong performance of the development capital investment portfolio reflects not only the quality of the business leadership we support, but also the importance of our long-term commitment and the solidity of our investment ecosystem. We believe that by providing businesses with access to the capital, expertise and support they need, we can make a tangible contribution to their growth and long-term success. As CRCD celebrates its 25th anniversary, we're proud to have contributed, along with our entire ecosystem, to investing more than $5 billion in some 1,700 Quebec companies since day one," said Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital, CRCD's manager.

CRCD and Desjardins Capital rolled out a new business model on January 1, 2026. This strategic step forward will enable CRCD to fully embrace its role in Quebec's business ecosystem by investing in resources to sustain local businesses while meeting the needs and expectations of its shareholders. CRCD will now exclusively make indirect investments through private partner funds managed by Desjardins Capital. These funds are focused on supporting economic development in Quebec by fostering the growth of businesses spanning all regions and diverse segments.

Support to generate value throughout Quebec

The results for the first half of the year were mainly driven by the development capital investment portfolio and the other investments portfolio, which generated non-annualized returns of 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Other income net of operating expenses and income taxes, also contributed favourably to the overall return, by 0.4%.

Representing nearly 70% of CRCD's assets, the development capital investment portfolio contributed predominantly to the half-year return, thanks to the strong performance of the partner funds in which CRCD invests. Despite the economic uncertainty that marked the first half of the year, companies that received equity investments demonstrated increased resilience, while companies financed through debt were more exposed to credit risk. The other investments portfolio benefited from the strong performance of Canadian equity and market-neutral equity funds, as well as real estate and infrastructure funds. Bond holdings also contributed positively to the performance of this portfolio, bolstered by favourable movements in long-term interest rates.

During the first half of the year, share subscriptions from the 2025 issuance totalled $4.6 million and share redemptions amounted to $108.0 million.

New share campaign starts September 1

The next CRCD share issue period will begin on September 1, 2026, at 9 a.m. Eligible shareholders may purchase up to $5,000 in shares and get a 25% tax credit, in accordance with applicable terms and conditions. Shares will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until the authorized limit of $155 million is reached. (For more information about share issue and eligibility conditions, visit www.desjardins.com/CRCD.

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

With nearly 107,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) invests its pooled capital in Quebec businesses to promote wealth creation across all regions and for future generations. CRCD has net assets of $2,874 million. It exercises an investment strategy through partner funds overseen by its own manager, Desjardins Capital--an approach that enables CRCD to leverage capital from various partners and maximize the impact of its investments on the Quebec economy. This foundational ecosystem aims to boost, showcase and firmly establish Quebec's top entrepreneurial talent. As at June 30, 2026, CRCD had committed $2,009 million to support nearly 650 businesses, cooperatives and funds across Quebec. (www.capitalregional.com/en)

1 As at June 30, 2026, the share's compounded returns, before accounting for income tax credits obtained by shareholders upon acquisition or exchange of shares, were 10.6% over one year, 5.2% over three years, 3.4% over five years, 3.7% over seven years and 4.8% over ten years. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, as applicable. These rates of return also do not take into account any income taxes payable by shareholder that would have reduced returns. CRCD shares are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and their past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investment fees may apply. Please read the online prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information: Media inquiries only, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]; Investors: Shareholder Relations, 1-888-522-3222, [email protected]