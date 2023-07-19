Fixed income assets under management have doubled over the past 10 years, making Capital Group one of the largest active bond managers worldwide

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Capital Group, one of the world's largest and most experienced active investment managers, with global assets under management of approximately US$2.3 trillion, is celebrating 50 years of fixed income investing. Capital Group has globally more than doubled the size of its fixed income assets under management to approximately US$470B1 in the last 10 years, with a wide range of global fixed income strategies and portfolio solutions that pursue consistent, long-term superior outcomes to meet client needs.

"Since 1973 and over the past 10 years in particular, we've invested heavily in our talent, our investment processes, our technology, risk management systems and our bond offerings to grow our global footprint and bring our investment results to new investors worldwide," said Mike Gitlin, Global Head of Fixed Income at Capital Group.

Capital Group first entered fixed income investing in the U.S. in 1973 and now has over 230 fixed income associates based in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. In Canada, the firm offers three bond funds, including Capital Group Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income FundTM (Canada), Capital Group Multi-Sector Income FundTM (Canada) and Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada).

Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada, commented, "Fixed income can play four important roles in an investor's portfolio, including diversification from equities, capital preservation, income, and inflation protection. Our deep experience across fixed income asset classes through market cycles means that Canadian investors can invest with confidence."

"Over the 40 years I've been here, fixed income has become a bigger and more important part of our company," said Tim Armour, CEO and Chairman of Capital Group. "I am proud of the strength of our fixed income team today and the trust our investors place in our long-term fixed income capabilities."

Gitlin added, "We exist for our clients, and we'll keep evolving over the next 50 years to continue to help meet their needs. That's our promise."

1 AUM as of March 31, 2023

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of March 31, 2023, Capital Group manages more than US$2.3 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

