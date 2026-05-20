The firm also announced a risk rating change for Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada) and commencement of securities lending for its ETFs

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") announced that it will lower management fees for the majority of its mutual fund and ETFs as of July 1, 2026. The new management fee rates will be applied to seven mutual funds and two ETFs, with fee reductions ranging between 10 bps and 24 bps.

"Capital Group has a long history of leveraging its distinct active management and global economies of scale to help investors reach their long-term financial goals. Small differences in investment outcomes – just a few basis points – can compound over a lifetime and drive vastly different experiences for people," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group Canada. "By lowering our management fees on more than 90 percent of our mutual fund and ETF assets under management we're able to share with our clients the benefits of our global scale."

Headrick added, "Over the past several years, our business has continued to grow as more and more Canadian investors appreciate the long-term value of Capital Group's active management. With global markets broadening, investors are seeing first-hand the potential opportunities which our global team of investment professionals brings to our strategies, backed by deep, research-driven active management and global investment capabilities."

The new annual management fees for the funds are detailed below:

The annual management fee rates for Series F, Series FH and Series F4 of a mutual fund, as applicable, are as follows:

Series F, FH and F4

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B Over $10 B Capital Group International Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.65 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.58 % Capital Group U.S. Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.36 % Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.60 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.46 % Capital Group Capital Income Builder™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.60 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.54 % Capital Group Global Balanced Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.60 % Effective

July 1, 2026 0.54 % Capital Group Monthly Income Portfolio™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.50 %













Series F and F4

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B $10 B - $15 B Over $15 B Capital Group Global Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.638 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.54 %

The annual management fee rates for Series A, Series AH and Series T4 of a mutual fund, as applicable, are as follows:

Series A, AH and T4

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B Over $10 B Capital Group International Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.70 % 1.67 % 1.65 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.58 % Capital Group U.S. Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.60 % 1.57 % 1.55 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.36 % Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.60 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.46 % Capital Group Capital Income Builder™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.60 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.54 % Capital Group Global Balanced Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.60 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.54 % Capital Group Monthly Income Portfolio™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.60 % 1.57 % 1.55 % Effective

July 1, 2026 1.50 %













Series A and T4

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B $10 B - $15 B Over $15 B Capital Group Global Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 1.70 % 1.67 % 1.65 % 1.638 % Effective July 1, 2026 1.54 %

The annual management fee rates for Series D of a mutual fund, as applicable, are as follows:

Series D

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B Over $10 B Capital Group International Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.90 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.83 % Capital Group U.S. Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.85 % 0.82 % 0.80 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.61 % Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.90 % 0.87 % 0.85 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.71 %

Series D

Annual management fee rate based on the

mutual fund's net assets Mutual fund name On first $5 B $5 B - $10 B $10 B - $15 B Over $15 B Capital Group Global Equity Fund™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.90 % 0.888 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.79 %

The annual management fee rates for the ETFs are as follows:

ETF name Management fee Capital Group International Equity Select ETF™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.70 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.58 % Capital Group Global Equity Select ETF™ (Canada) Until June 30, 2026 0.70 % Effective July 1, 2026 0.54 %

Change to risk rating for Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada)

The investment risk rating for Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada) has been revised effective May 20, 2026, from "low" to "low to medium" in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund in connection with this risk rating change.

Commencement of securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions for ETFs

Capital Group International Equity Select ETFTM (Canada), Capital Group Global Equity Select ETFTM (Canada), Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) and Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM (Canada) will commence engaging in securities lending transactions as part of their investment strategies.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.3 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of December 31, 2025.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185