TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. Unitholders of record as of April 27, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 30, 2026.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker symbol Distribution per unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment frequency Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPM 0.107235 14021Y101 CA14021Y1016 Monthly Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW 0.073746 14021X103 CA14021X1033 Monthly

For more information on Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of December 31, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185