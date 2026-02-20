Capital Group Canada Announces Cash Distribution for Capital Group Canada ETFs (CAPM, CAPW) Français
News provided byCapital Group Canada
Feb 20, 2026, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. Unitholders of record as of February 27, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 4, 2026.
Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Capital Group Canada
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Capital Group Multi-
|
CAPM
|
0.096660
|
14021Y101
|
CA14021Y1016
|
Monthly
|
Capital Group World
|
CAPW
|
0.040907
|
14021X103
|
CA14021X1033
|
Monthly
For more information on Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en
About Capital Group
Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*
*As of December 31, 2025.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
SOURCE Capital Group Canada
Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185
Share this article