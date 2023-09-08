TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Investment funds managed by Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. intend to commence, from time to time, engaging in securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions (the "Transactions") as determined to be appropriate for a particular investment fund, in compliance with applicable securities laws.

The following investment funds' are issuing this announcement in place of the obligation to provide 60 days' prior written notice to securityholders of the fund's intent to enter into the Transactions.

CAPITAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND™ (CANADA)

CAPITAL GROUP U.S. EQUITY FUND™ (CANADA)

CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL EQUITY FUND™ (CANADA)

CAPITAL GROUP CANADIAN FOCUSED EQUITY FUND™ (CANADA)

CAPITAL GROUP CANADIAN CORE PLUS FIXED INCOME FUND™ (CANADA)

CAPITAL GROUP WORLD BOND FUND™ (CANADA)

(collectively, the "Funds")

On or after November 8, 2023, these Funds, in addition to the other Capital Group Canada funds, may also commence entering into the Transactions. The Capital Group funds' simplified prospectus discloses additional information regarding the Transactions, including the policies related to engaging in the Transactions and the related risks. Additional information is available at Regulatory documents | Capital Group .

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2023, Capital Group manages more than US$2.3 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group

For further information: Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185