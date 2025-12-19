TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the estimated final December 2025 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below.

Capital Group Canada expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2025. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2026. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2025, and could change if the Capital Group Canada ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change due to other unforeseen reasons.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker

symbol Estimated cash

distribution per

unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

frequency Capital Group Global

Equity Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPG 0.063883 14021V107 CA14021V1076 Annually Capital Group International

Equity Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPI 0.230409 14021W105 CA14021W1059 Annually Capital Group Multi-Sector

Income Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPM 0.120083 14021Y101 CA14021Y1016 Monthly Capital Group World Bond

Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW 0.087522 14021X103 CA14021X1033 Monthly

For more information on the Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Capital Group Canada ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of September 30, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185