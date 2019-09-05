Cape Breton residents to benefit from wastewater treatment infrastructure

GLACE BAY, NS, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure play a key role in supporting safe, efficient, and sustainable communities.

The Honourable Rodger Cuzner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, and the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Nova Scotia Minister of Business on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy; and Cecil Clarke, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, today announced funding for new wastewater treatment facilities in Cape Breton.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality Wastewater Treatment project will support the construction of two new wastewater treatment facilities for the region, as well as the installation of new ultraviolet disinfection systems in five existing facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $39.1 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $32.6 million, while the municipality is contributing more than $26.2 million to the project costs.

Today's announcement also highlights the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Wastewater Feasibility Study which began in 2018. This study assessed the potential design of improved wastewater treatment and collection infrastructure in seven sewer sheds in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Quotes

"This project will help protect the health of citizens and the environment in communities across Cape Breton and ensure that wastewater services remain safe and reliable."

The Honourable Rodger Cuzner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

"We recognize that rural communities drive our success as a country, and that's why investments in communities throughout Cape Breton will help grow local economies, build stronger and more inclusive communities, and safeguard the environment and shorelines of Cape Breton for years to come."

The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria

"Effective wastewater treatment facilities will not only improve the quality of life of the people who live and work in Cape Breton, they are crucial to building stronger, more sustainable communities now and in the future."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We are pleased to work with our federal and municipal partners on this important project. By investing in two new wastewater treatment plants and making upgrades to existing facilities, Cape Breton Regional Municipality residents will benefit from improved wastewater services that will help to ensure they have healthy and vibrant communities."

The Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Nova Scotia Minister of Business, on behalf of Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This is an important part of our multi-year capital plan. It addresses, not just our regulatory requirements but also the need for our residents to have a clean environment in which to live. CBRM is committed to positive change and we look forward to moving ahead with this project."

Cecil Clarke, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a two-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment; and



Infrastructure.

