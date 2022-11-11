CED grants more than $250,000 to Royal Canadian Legion to renovate its community room.

CAP‑AUX‑MEULES, QC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Public spaces are at the heart of Canada's communities. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces saw a significant fluctuation in use as Canadians took precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $254,500 for P.E.I. Branch 34 of the Royal Canadian Legion to improve its community room.

This support, granted under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will make it possible to renovate the building, including changing the exterior facing, replacing the floors and windows, renovating the stairs, and upgrading the facilities for people with reduced mobility. The entire community will thus benefit from enhanced spaces that are better adapted and accessible.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well‑being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our municipalities' community centres are important gathering spaces. Supporting the renovation of the community room at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cap‑aux‑Meules will help foster community development and improve the quality of life of seniors and people with reduced mobility, making the space more accessible."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"These new upgrades represent excellent news for the Cap‑aux‑Meules community. They will help improve the community room and make it more accessible, to the benefit of all citizens. This support attests to our government's commitment to boost communities of all sizes, across all regions, in order to enhance their well‑being."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Royal Canadian Legion on Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine will undertake major renovations to its building, which dates back to 1969. Canada Economic Development for Quebec Region's assistance will make it possible to save the building and the organization. This project will enable its volunteers to focus on the Legion's mandate to support and help veterans, their families, and isolated seniors on the archipelago."

Roger Langford, President, Royal Canadian Legion

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re‑engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

