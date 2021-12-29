CAO is pleased to announce further expansion of the Condominium Authority Tribunal

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On Jan. 1, 2022, the Condominium Authority Tribunal's (CAT) jurisdiction is expanding to include disputes about nuisances, annoyances or disruptions involving noise, odour, light, vibration, smoke and vapour, as well as nuisance and related indemnification provisions in condominium governing documents.

This expansion is the result of the government's recent amendments to Ontario Regulation 179/17 under the Condominium Act, 1998, which added these types of disputes to the CAT's existing jurisdiction over disputes involving condominium records, pets, vehicles, parking, storage, and related indemnification.

"We welcome this expansion, which will provide a low cost, easy-to-access online dispute resolution service for all condominium communities in Ontario," said Heather Zordel, Chair of the CAO's Board of Directors. "As the first fully digital tribunal in the country, we are very proud to offer this fast and affordable alternative and removing these disputes from the court system."

The CAO has launched updated information and materials to help Ontario's condominium communities understand what this latest expansion means. This includes enhancing our Guided Steps to Common Issues, a crucial component of the CAO's two-part online dispute resolution service, which are designed to encourage communities to work together to resolve issues before they escalate.

"I am very proud of the team and their work over the fall to make the necessary preparations, including adapting the CAO's award-winning Online Dispute Resolution system." said Robin Dafoe, CEO and Registrar. "This expansion is another opportunity for the CAO to deliver value and support Ontario's condominium communities through information, education and dispute resolution."

In addition, CAO staff facilitated the CAT's public consultation on the adjudicative Rules of Practice. Following analysis of the feedback, the CAT's Chair introduced changes to the Rules of Practice and a new Practice Direction to coincide with the expansion on January 1, 2022.

"Given the unique nature of nuisance disputes, the revised Rules of Practice and the new Practice Direction will provide clarity for CAT members, parties, and the broader public on how the CAT will approach any orders for costs," said Ian Darling, Chair of the CAT. "The CAT is committed to tribunal excellence, focusing on its users and resolving disputes fairly, efficiently and equitably."

Please visit the CAO's website for a summary of important changes and to learn more about the CAT's updated Rules of Practice and the new Practice Direction.

The CAO welcomes this second expansion to the CAT's jurisdiction since launching in 2017 and we look forward to continuing to support a strong and vibrant condominium sector in Ontario.

