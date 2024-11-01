Condominium Authority of Ontario strengthens consumer protection by expanding mandatory condo board director training

Director Training 2.0 will better equip condo boards for their important roles and responsibilities.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Condominium Authority of Ontario has responded to sector feedback to expand the mandatory condo board director training by launching more comprehensive training today.

The release marks the seventh anniversary of the inception of CAO's mandatory director training in Ontario. "Directors told us through surveys and consultations that more in-depth education was needed to better support them in their important roles and responsibilities, particularly now that 1.71 million Ontarians call condos home.," said Condo Authority CEO & Registrar Robin Dafoe. "There are more than 45,000 active condo directors in the province and I'm proud that this new training delivers just that, while also enhancing consumer protection and supports for all members of Ontario's condo communities."

Director Training 2.0 combines CAO's former foundational and advanced training into one all-encompassing program. It features fresh and timely content updates, practical tools and tips and two brand-new modules, including one on communication and conflict resolution. It also features a self-assessment module that empowers learners to understand which areas they may want to revisit in their learning path.

The launch is also accompanied by a brand-new Condo Director Competency Framework that provides current and aspiring condo directors and their boards with a quick reference list of skills and further development materials that can support their ongoing growth.

As required by the Condo Act, All Ontario condo board directors must complete the training within six months of starting their term going forward, unless they've already finished the mandatory training within the past seven years. The training is available to anyone who's interested and can be accessed on CAO's website at no cost. The training takes approximately seven hours to complete, although learners can take it at their own pace.

