Luxury train Canyon Spirit is expanding its Rockies to the Red Rocks route to include Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2026. This new train route will connect Denver, Colorado with Salt Lake City over three scenic travel days. Canyon Spirit is the new name for Armstrong Collective’s luxury train in the American Southwest.

Canyon Spirit is a new name for the luxury train that welcomes travelers to experience the American Southwest by rail. The train has been operating under the Rocky Mountaineer brand since 2021, and this new identity reflects the company's commitment to providing unforgettable train journeys through the American Southwest's most compelling landscapes that include rugged river canyons, red rock formations, and the Colorado River.

"We could not be more excited to bring our Canyon Spirit train to Salt Lake City, and to expand our Rockies to the Red Rocks route further into the beautiful state of Utah," said Tristan Armstrong, CEO, Armstrong Collective, Canyon Spirit's parent company. "Although the name of our train is changing, our world-class service and onboard experience will remain the same. Our family and team members all look forward to sharing the beauty of the American Southwest with even more guests from across the United States and around the world."

The new three-day train journey will include overnight stops in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, so guests can experience these charming, picturesque communities. The Salt Lake City route is available in 2026 and will operate in addition to the existing two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks route, between Denver and Moab. The additional day of train travel will traverse the mountain passes of eastern Utah and the open vistas of the Great Basin, while connecting to the urban hub of Salt Lake City.

While onboard the train, guests are treated to attentive service from onboard hosts, rich, historic storytelling of the areas the train travels through, and dining options that feature locally sourced and regionally inspired dishes paired with local beer, wines, and spirits.

The new three-day Rockies to the Red Rocks Extension journey will begin operating on April 21, 2026. It will travel weekly with one westbound departure from Denver and one eastbound departure from Salt Lake City. The three-day rail journey, including overnight hotel accommodation in Glenwood Springs and Moab, will start at $2,123 USD plus tax, per person, and is available to book at www.thecanyonspirit.com .

Canyon Spirit has been operating as Rocky Mountaineer since the launch of its Rockies to the Red Rockies rail route 2021, and it will transition to Canyon Spirit for the 2026 operating season.

Armstrong Collective also operates Rocky Mountaineer, which has welcomed more than 2.3 million guests on its three rail routes in Western Canada over the past 35 years. The family-owned company has a cherished legacy of providing curated, inspiring train journeys in the world's most spectacular natural destinations.

