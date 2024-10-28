Cantiro launches new fund for real estate investors

Cantiro Opportunity Fund to connect investors with premium Canadian real estate projects

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Award-winning real estate development company Cantiro is pleased to announce its new Cantiro Opportunity Fund - an innovative investment vehicle designed to generate long-term growth and value through real estate projects in Western Canada and southern Ontario.

The Fund will initially target the development of purpose-built, multi-family rental properties, capitalizing on Canada's acute housing shortages. Designed to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns from selection and development to the strategic sale of real estate assets, the Cantiro Opportunity Fund offers flexible investment opportunities and notably, investors can utilize registered funds (i.e.,RRSP, TFSA) to enroll.

"We are excited to offer the Cantiro Opportunity Fund because it meets a need that is undeniable. There is a profound housing shortage in Canada, significant population growth, and governments are backing new development with historic investments," said George Cantalini, CEO of Cantiro. "Our team's decades of experience in creating thriving communities, coupled with a strong track record of managing $500 million in real estate assets, positions us well to provide exceptional value to our investors."

Overseen by Cantiro Capital, a new division of Cantiro, the Fund marks an important step in the company's commitment to deliver unique real estate investment opportunities. Cantiro Capital will operate under the leadership of a respected management team, including Cantiro founder and CEO George Cantalini, CFO Stewart McAndrews, and COO Jodie Wacko.

"We are confident the Cantiro Opportunity Fund will attract a diverse group of investors looking for stable, long-term returns," said Wacko. "Our focus will be on high-demand areas and projects that align with our core values of innovation, sustainability, and community impact."

Cantiro Capital is committed to maintaining a high level of transparency and accountability, ensuring that all investors are kept informed through regular updates and detailed reporting.

For more information about the Cantiro Opportunity Fund and investment opportunities, visit cantirocapital.ca or contact Cantiro Capital directly at [email protected].

For renderings of high-quality developments the initial investments may support in Edmonton and Calgary, click here.

About Cantiro

With a focus to "create the environments for amazing lives to happen," Cantiro is a market leader in land development, single and multi-family homes, residential rentals, and commercial spaces. Over the last 25 years, Cantiro has transformed 3,600 acres of land into thriving communities, built 3,000 homes, and managed $500 million in real estate assets and $300 million in investor equity.

