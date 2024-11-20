Cantiro announces Independent Review Committee for Cantiro Opportunity Fund

Distinguished business leaders to bring expertise and oversight to new real estate fund

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Cantiro, one of Canada's leading real estate development companies, is pleased to announce its Independent Review Committee (IRC) for the Cantiro Opportunity Fund – an investment vehicle that will connect investors with premium real estate in Western Canada and Southern Ontario.

The Independent Review Committee will include:

Bob Gomes , former president and CEO of Stantec, who led the company to 50 acquisitions, expanded to numerous international markets, and more than tripled gross revenue;

, former president and CEO of Stantec, who led the company to 50 acquisitions, expanded to numerous international markets, and more than tripled gross revenue; Tim Gillespie , former executive vice president and head of Corporate Financial Services for ATB, who provided strategic direction to a team of 200 corporate finance specialists and oversaw a $20 billion portfolio; and

, former executive vice president and head of Corporate Financial Services for ATB, who provided strategic direction to a team of 200 corporate finance specialists and oversaw a portfolio; and Margaret-Jean Mannix , chairperson of Viridian Family Office, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the field of family enterprise and international business, with progressive leadership roles in her family's operations, as well as management roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Global Private Banking.

The IRC will provide advice to Cantiro Capital, the company's new investment division, offer direction in potential conflict of interest situations related to the Cantiro Opportunity Fund, and stimulate new opportunities.

"We are pleased to introduce such a well-respected and dynamic committee. The IRC members will truly strengthen the Cantiro Opportunity Fund through robust, strategic oversight gained from decades of experience in finance, development and governance," said Jodie Wacko, COO for Cantiro and trustee of Cantiro Capital.

Announced last month, the Cantiro Opportunity Fund provides a unique opportunity for real estate investors by initially targeting the development of purpose-built, multi-family rental properties and capitalizing on Canada's acute housing shortages.

To inquire about the Cantiro Opportunity Fund and investment opportunities, visit cantirocapital.ca or contact Cantiro Capital directly at [email protected].

About Cantiro

With a focus to "create the environments for amazing lives to happen," Cantiro is a market leader in land development, single and multi-family homes, residential rentals, and commercial spaces. Over the last 25 years, Cantiro has transformed 3,600 acres of land into thriving communities, built 3,000 homes, and managed $500 million in real estate assets and $300 million in investor equity.

