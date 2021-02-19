Cantex Mine Development Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") announces that, due to the latest COVID-19 public health restrictions in British Columbia, the Company's annual meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually via the internet on the Zoom platform.

The AGM will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), and will be held in camera on the Zoom platform.

At the AGM votes will be recorded from all Proxy votes submitted prior to the AGM. There will not be any voting on resolutions at the AGM. Shareholders are referred to the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Proxy Circular posted on the Company's website at https://cantex.ca and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for consideration before submitting their votes by Proxy.

Shareholders should submit their votes by Proxy before the Proxy deadline of 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. Shareholders who choose to attend the meeting online will not be able to vote at the AGM via Zoom. All other matters of the AGM remain the same as published in the AGM proxy materials mailed to the shareholders, posted on the Company's website at https://cantex.ca and posted at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM must do so on the internet via the Zoom platform at https://zoom.us/meetings/ join a meeting/Meeting ID. The Zoom Meeting ID number will be posted on the Company's website prior to the AGM. All shareholders attending, who wish to have their attendance at the AGM recorded, must show their video presence and show photographic proof of identification to the Scrutineer on camera at the AGM. Voting Shares of shareholders attending the AGM will be included in the AGM Report on Attendance, but will not be voted at the meeting. The AGM will be recorded.

For assistance with how to join a Zoom meeting please watch and review the YouTube video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9isp3qPeQ0E.

Signed,

/s/ Jennifer Irons

Jennifer Irons

Chief Financial Officer

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp., Tel: +250-860-8582, Email: [email protected]

