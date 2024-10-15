CANSA members defend their right to strike and calls out NAV Canada for rejecting pattern bargaining

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Navigation Specialists Association (CANSA), Unifor Local 1016, is shining a spotlight on employer NAV Canada's determination to break pattern bargaining. Contract talks broke down in February, propelling the union to file for conciliation.

"Nav Canada is intent on disrupting the Unifor pattern," said Jim Walker, president of Unifor Local 1016.

"The employer made it clear during conciliation that the Unifor national pattern is too generous and would help lift the working conditions of other bargaining units across Nav Canada. The employer is not prepared to do that."

On Apr. 16, NAV Canada told Unifor it plans to use replacement workers, on the same day the company publicly announced it signed a new deal with CAE Inc. to contract out the work of operational training simulation specialist members of Unifor Local 1016. CAE would provide the generic training for flight service specialists (Unifor Local 2245) and air traffic controllers (Unifor Local 5454) instead of our Unifor training specialists.

Unifor believes in free collective bargaining – including the right to strike.

The federal sector finally received protection against scabs with the passing of the recent anti-scab legislation.

During the bargaining process, NAV Canada sent a letter to the House of Commons in support of amendments proposed by Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO) to seek a special exemption from the effect of anti-scab legislation and asked for "essential work designations" to be extended to workers in navigation and air traffic services – the antithesis of bargaining in good faith.

Conciliation with NAV Canada ended on April 12, 2024, and the bargaining committee was unable to have any meaningful discussions with the employer. This was the last day before the mandatory 21-day cooling off period, during which no strike or lockout can take place.

The union filed its submission for a Maintenance of Activities Agreement (MOAA) with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) on May 15. The union also filed a rebuttal to Nav Canada's submission threatening Unifor with the use of scab labour to replace the members in case of job action.

The MOAA application is ongoing as CANSA waits to hear back from the CIRB on members' right to withdraw services. To date, the CIRB has not rendered a decision, nor called for oral hearings as requested by both parties.

Until the decision is received from the CIRB, the union will not be in a strike position.

"Continued patience and solidarity among Unifor Local 1016 members will be critical to showing the employer that we are serious about enforcing the Unifor pattern," said Walker.

"The other two Unifor locals in Nav Canada, Local 5454 and Local 2245, have already ratified the pattern with the company. Local 1016 members deserve the same respect."

The local represents members in Air Traffic Control Training, Operational Support, Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), Flight Data Analytics and Aeronautical Information Management at NAV Canada locations from coast-to-coast.

The CANSA bargaining team will keep members up to date with any new developments.

