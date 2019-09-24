Canopy Rivers Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Narbe Alexandrian, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Canopy Rivers is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers Inc. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on September 9, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited