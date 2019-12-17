Canopy Growth Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Rade Kovacevic, President, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Canopy Growth is a federally regulated diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as Vapes, Chocolates and Beverages, and medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents, and retail stores across Canada under its Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Canopy Growth Corporation graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 26, 2016.