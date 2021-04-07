TSXV market listing anticipated to improve visibility of Cannara among the investor community

MONTREAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and derivative products with one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec, today announced its common shares will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSXV at the opening on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). At the commencement of trading on the TSXV, the securities of the Company will be delisted from the CSE with no resulting change to the Company's ticker (LOVE).

"The listing of our common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is a significant milestone for Cannara," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara. "To begin trading on Canada's leading venture exchange is a milestone achievement for which we are incredibly grateful. We trust this momentum will continue to add value for our stakeholders as our business to grows."

"The listing on the TSXV will generate increased investor awareness and will put the Company on the radar of major industry analysts," said Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer. "As the cannabis industry continues to expand and thrive both in Quebec and across Canada, investors are looking for companies with the expertise to lead the way. We at Cannara are excited and willing to assume that leadership."

"2021 has been a year full of achievements for Cannara, and we're only just getting started," added Krivorot.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Quebec and Canadian markets. Its Quebec-based facility is one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec (625,000 square feet). Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, the Cannara facility will produce purposefully cultivated indoor premium cannabis flower at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

For further information: Nicholas Sosiak, Cannara Biotech, [email protected]; Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO, [email protected]

